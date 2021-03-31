Border patrol canine sniffs nearly $60K worth of drugs inside breakfast burritos

Border Patrol agents found five pounds of fentanyl stuffed inside breakfast burritos along the Arizona-Mexico border

YUMA, Ariz. – You may have heard of folks smuggling drugs in weird items like watermelons, fake baby bumps and hoverboards. But have you heard of hiding drugs in a burrito?

A canine working alongside Border Patrol agents in Arizona sniffed out narcotics stuffed inside the popular Mexican cuisine on Monday at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

During a secondary inspection, authorities said the canine alerted its handler to a black backpack found inside a Chevrolet Tahoe. Agents searched the backpack to discover several small packages of fentanyl hidden inside breakfast burritos.

According to CBP, the packages of fentanyl weighed about five pounds with an estimated street value of nearly $60,000.

Ad

The driver of the Tahoe, a 37-year-old man that authorities say is a U.S. resident, was arrested and the drugs were seized.