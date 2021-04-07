McAuliffe takes jabs from fellow Democrats in debate

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe walks up to the stage as he prepares to introduce Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign rally in Norfolk, Va. McAuliffe is trying to get his old job back and is set to announce a formal bid for governor Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Richmond, according to a McAuliffe aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the campaign. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

The five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for Virginia governor have met for the first televised debate of the primary season.

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and state Sen.

Jennifer McClellan took the stage for an hour-long, socially distance debate Tuesday night at Virginia State University.

It was the first chance for a statewide, televised audience to hear from the entire crowded field, and the frontrunning McAuliffe took most of the jabs.

The Democratic primary is June 8. Republicans opted to choose their candidates through a convention May 8 with voting sites across the state.