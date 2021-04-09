Alexandria renames 2 schools that had names tied to racism

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, math teacher Doug Walters sits among empty desks as he takes part in a video conference with other teachers to prepare for at-home learning at Twentynine Palms Junior High School in Twentynine Palms, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's frustration with teacher unions is boiling over as he attempts to get the state's schoolchildren back in classrooms. He says they are seeking a perfect solution for in-school instruction during the pandemic and is letting that get in the way of finding a workable plan to help the many kids struggling with distance learning. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

