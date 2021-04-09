News

Alexandria renames 2 schools that had names tied to racism

Associated Press

Education
Politics
The Alexandria City Public Schools in northern Virginia has renamed two schools whose previous names had ties to racism.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the school system renamed its flagship high school as well as an elementary school.

The high school was named after T.C. Williams. He was a racist former superintendent who sought to prevent integration in the 1950s and claimed that Black and white students learn differently. The school will be named Alexandria City High School.

Matthew Maury Elementary School was named for a Confederate naval officer. It will become Naomi L. Brooks Elementary School. The name honors a beloved Alexandria teacher who died in 2020.

