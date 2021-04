In this image from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens as Hennepin County Judge PeterCahill presides Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Watch live coverage of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, set to start at 10:15 a.m.

Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.

Warning: This stream may include images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.