Florida nurse charged for death threats against Vice President Kamala Harris

A Florida nurse was charged in federal court for threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris in a series of videos, NBC News reports.

In February, 39-year-old Niviane Petit Phelps, sent five 30-second videos to her husband in prison where she angrily expressed her dissatisfaction with the 2020 election results, according to a Secret Service complaint.

“The videos generally depict Phelps complaining and speaking angrily to the camera about her hatred for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others,” authorities said. “However, in those videos, Phelps also made statements about killing Vice President Harris.”

On Feb. 13, Phelps sent a video stating that someone paid her $53,000 to kill the vice president, and in another from Feb. 14, she mentioned that she would be going to a gun range to practice, according to the complaint.

In a photo from Feb. 20, Phelps can be seen smiling at a shooting range as she holds a gun next to a target with bullet holes, authorities said.

According to the complaint, Phelps, who is African American, said in an interview with investigators that she believes that Harris “is not actually Black.” Harris is the first woman, first African American and first Asian American to be elected vice president.

This week, Phelps, who has been a nurse at the Jackson Memorial Medical Center since 2001, was suspended without pay, NBC Miami reported.

Phelps is currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.