(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A tribute to Britain's Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

NBC News is providing special coverage of the funeral for Prince Philip on Saturday morning.

Coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT, with the procession scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

Due to video restrictions, once the stream has concluded, WSLS 10 will not be able to post video from the event to our digital platforms.