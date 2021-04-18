Three reported dead in Austin, Texas shooting

Three were reported dead from a shooting in Austin, Texas, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

As of 2:30 p.m., the scene is still active, according to officials. Officers said while the suspect is still at large there appears to be no risk to the general public given that the situation is isolated.

Authorities are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity.

At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

Police first tweeted about the active shooter at about 12 p.m. CT. Authorities said three victims suffered gunshot wounds from which they later died from.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Stay with 10 News for updates.