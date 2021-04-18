News

Three reported dead in Austin, Texas shooting

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Three were reported dead from a shooting in Austin, Texas, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

As of 2:30 p.m., the scene is still active, according to officials. Officers said while the suspect is still at large there appears to be no risk to the general public given that the situation is isolated.

Authorities are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity.

Police first tweeted about the active shooter at about 12 p.m. CT. Authorities said three victims suffered gunshot wounds from which they later died from.

The victims have not yet been identified.

