In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin address Hennepin County Judge PeterCahill during motions before the court Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Chauvin told the judge he will not testify on his own behalf. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

After 14 days of testimony, closing arguments will begin today at the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Witnesses, doctors and experts have all taken the stand.

The prosecution has worked to convince jurors the former Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd when he put his knee on Floyd’s neck. The defense argues Floyd’s drug use or medical problems may have been the reason Floyd died.

Closings arguments are expected to start at 10 a.m.