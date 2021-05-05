Trump launches communication platform in wake of Facebook ban

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Former President Trump will find out whether he gets to return to Facebook on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, when the social networks quasi-independent Oversight Board plans to announce its ruling in the case involving the former president. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Former President Donald Trump has been permanently banned from Facebook, but he’s still on social media — kind of.

On Wednesday, Facebook’s quasi-independent oversight board voted to ban his account for now after it was initially suspended the day after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Facebook officials said his posts incited violence that led to the insurrection.

Twitter followed suit and permanently suspended Trump from the social platform within the same week.

Ad

With nowhere to post, Trump took matters into his own hands and began posting messages on his website, using a page called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.”

Screenshot of the "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" page on the former president's website (donaldjtrump.com)

The website feature allows Trump to post content akin to what he would put on social media sites. Since March 24, the former president has posted photos, videos and messages to his virtual desk.

His supporters can even “follow” his content by signing up for email notifications whenever he sends a message.

Though he’s banned from social media platforms until further notice, people can share links to his messages on their own Facebook or Twitter accounts.