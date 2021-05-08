‘He was exactly what we needed’: Obama family dog Bo passes after cancer battle

The Obama family is mourning the loss of their family dog Bo.

“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” said former President Barack Obama in a tweet. “For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between.”

Bo has been a huge part of their lives since they got him during their campaign trail in 2008.

Barack and Michelle initially got Bo for their daughters, Malia and Sasha, but it didn’t take long for him to win the entire family’s heart.

He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. pic.twitter.com/1x4VOMsLGR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

Michelle took to Facebook to reminisce about the memories the family shared with their four-legged companion.

Michelle said Bo was always at the door, greeting their daughters with a wag after they returned home from school. When Barack and Michelle were overwhelmed, he’d walk into one of their offices with a ball lodged in his mouth. He was even there for emotional support when Michelle and Barack saw their daughters off to college.

While Bo will be missed, the Obamas are grateful for the impact he has had on their lives.