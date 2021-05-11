Virginia taxpayers reminded of May 17 filing deadline

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a W-4 form is viewed in New York. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15. The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses. But now that new deadline is rapidly approaching. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia taxpayers have just days left to file their individual income taxes with the state. The filing and payment deadline for filing tax returns is May 17.

The typical May 1 deadline was extended this year to match the new Internal Revenue Service deadline. Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said in a news release that the state is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically and request refunds via direct deposit.

It typically takes up to four weeks to process an electronically-filed return, and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.

State officials said that because of COVID-19 protocols, it will likely take even longer for a paper return to move through the system this year.