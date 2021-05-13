For Muslims in America, Eid al-Fitr comes as pandemic eases

A worshipper helps a child with a mask before he and others perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Masjidullah Mosque in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Millions of Muslims across the world are marking the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

For Qassim Abdullah, this year’s Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr marked a bit of a milestone: Now fully vaccinated, the 66-year-old finally felt comfortable enough to return to his mosque for the Eid prayer today, his first time back since the start of the pandemic.

“It's overwhelming and exciting,” the Maryland resident said. “It's very nice to see the community. ...It's just a beautiful feeling.”

There were changes: He wore two masks and didn’t stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other worshippers as he normally would have during prayers. But Eid still felt more celebratory than last year.

“It is definitely much better,” he said. “I don’t think it is very close to normal (yet) but it’s going that way. At least we’re going out of our houses.”

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. Traditionally, people gather for prayers, visit family and friends and huddle together around festive meals.

Once again, Muslims are seeking ways to balance the holiday’s rituals with coronavirus concerns. But for those in America, even as they observe precautions, this year’s Eid comes as the pandemic eases its grip in the country amid ongoing efforts to put vaccine shots into more arms and chart a path back to normalcy.

It's a contrast with many in other countries who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year as the pandemic again forces varying restrictions.

In Utah, Dunia Wafai said her community’s Eid celebrations are inching closer to normal.

