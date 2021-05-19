Man charged after 11-year-old girl fends off kidnapper at Florida bus stop

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old girl is home safe with her family after she fended off a kidnapper while waiting for the bus in Florida, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, 31-year-old Jared Stanga pulled up next to the girl at the bus stop.

The Sheriff’s Office uploaded a video of the incident, showing the suspect pull up and try to drag the girl into his car. He was reportedly armed with a knife.

You can watch the full video below:

The video shows the girl was able to fight back and break free, and authorities say she is now home safe with her family.

Stanga has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with the attempted kidnapping of a child under 13 as well as assault and battery.