Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ passes away at 74

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: Samuel Wright attends "The Little Mermaid" Diamond Edition screening at Walter Reade Theater on September 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Samuel E. Wright, who played a vital role in many childhoods, has passed away at age 74.

Wright is known by millions for voicing Sebastian the crab in The Little Mermaid and for his lead vocals in the film’s Oscar-winning song “Under the Sea.” The fan-favorite won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy.

The town of Montgomery, New York confirmed his passing in a heartfelt Facebook post on Tuesday, commending his role in co-founding local performing arts school Hudson Valley Conservatory.

“On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with,” the town wrote. “He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love.”

Today, the Town of Montgomery mourns the loss of Sam Wright. Pictured here with Town Supervisor Brian Maher and his... Posted by Town of Montgomery on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The South Carolina native has starred in a myriad of productions such as “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Tap Dance Kid,” “Bird,” “Dinosaur” and the original Broadway production of the “Lion King.” His roles in both “The Tap Dance Kid” and “Lion King” earned him two Tony Award nominations.

The distinguished actor also made appearances in a plethora of well-known TV shows such as “All My Children,” “The Cosby Show,” “Spenser: For Hire” and “Jonny Zero.”

His loving personality impacted many people around him.