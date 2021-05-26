WATCH LIVE: Former President Obama to hold MBK Alliance Leadership Forum

Former President Obama is set to hold an My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Leadership Forum at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza and other community leaders will join him in the virtual gathering titled, “A Conversation with President Obama.”

The event will feature many leading My Brother’s Keeper communities from across the nation as they discuss the unprecedented activism that has taken place in the year since George Floyd’s death and spotlight the progress that has been made.

Obama launched My Brother’s Keeper in February 2014 in response to the social disparities that many boys and young men of color often face.

The organization aims to provide boys and young men of color a safe space where they feel heard as well as provide “a clear pathway to opportunity.”

Today, the network supports MBK communities that are in nearly 250 cities, towns and counties throughout the U.S.