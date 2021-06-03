McAuliffe still has fundraising lead among Democratic field

FILE - In this March 1, 2020 file photo former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe walks up to the stage as he prepares to introduce Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, during a campaign rally in Norfolk, Va. An unusually broad field is vying to be the next governor of Virginia as the marquee political contest of 2021 gets into full swing. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Terry McAuliffe held on to his commanding fundraising lead in the Democratic nomination contest for Virginia governor, and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring maintained a financial edge over his primary challenger.

That’s according to the latest campaign finance filings made public this week. The reports due late Tuesday were the final comprehensive ones in this year’s statewide races before the June 8 primary.

Widely considered the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, McAuliffe raised about $2.8 million in cash over the period from April 1 to May 27.

That’s more than three times what was brought in by his closest Democratic competitor, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy.