Virginia sees 259 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 676,300 statewide

There are now 11,222 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Coronavirus
Virginia
Coronavirus (WSLS 10)

As of June 4, Virginia is reporting 676,300 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Friday, a total of 8,267,995 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 3,829,532 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Here’s a breakdown of the 259 new cases reported on Friday:

(The daily breakdown of cases by locality and vaccine numbers are not available until noon.)

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 9,856,889 total testing encounters.

