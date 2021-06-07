Partly Cloudy icon
14 injured after bus carrying National Guard soldiers overturns in Central Virginia

Four were taken to a hospital

Associated Press

Bus carrying National Guard soldiers overturns, 14 injured (Prince George County Police Department)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – More than a dozen National Guard soldiers have been injured after a military transport bus overturned in Central Virginia.

WRIC-TV reports that the crash occurred Monday morning in Prince George County, which is south of Richmond.

The Prince George County Police Department said the bus was driving west on James River Drive when it drove off the right side of the road and into the ditch line.

The bus turned on its side. Fourteen of the 25 soldiers on board were injured. Four were taken to a hospital.

The National Guard members were going to a training exercise at Fort Pickett, which is about an hour southwest of Richmond.

The crash remains under investigation.

