21-year-old man, two teens wanted in connection to Danville burglary

Solomon Ceraphin and two teenage boys are wanted in connection to a burglary in Danville

A man and two teenagers are wanted after authorities said they broke into a Danville home and fired a gun in the process.

Solomon Ceraphone, 21, has been charged with burglary in connection to the incident that police said happened on Saturday. A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have also been charged with burglary and several firearms offenses, according to police. Authorities also said all three suspects are from Danville.

Authorities said that the trio broke into a home in the 200 block of Jordan Street. A person living in the home called 911 at about 6 p.m. to report three people breaking into their house, according to police.

One of the suspects fired a gun inside the home, but authorities said no one was hurt.

The three stole some items from the home and left the scene before officers could arrive, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 434-793-0000.