2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship

Two passengers on the first cruise ship to sail from North America since the start of the pandemic have tested positive for COVID-19, NBC Washington reports.

The two guests were aboard the Celebrity Millennium cruise ship which required its passengers to show proof of vaccination along with a negative COVID-19 test within three days before the ship’s departure.

On Thursday, the cruise line released a statement announcing that the two people, who were sharing a stateroom, are asymptomatic and currently isolating.

“We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation,” said a Celebrity Cruises spokesperson in the statement.

Cruise expert Stewart Chiron, who is also on the cruise ship, said seven other passengers who were reportedly in close contact with the two passengers while on a tour in Barbados have also been quarantined as they wait for PCR test results.

“It’s been normal,” Chiron said. “You would think, well, if people were concerned, you’d see fewer people at dinner around the ship, but the show is ongoing. The different dinners and the different restaurants have been ongoing. No one is wearing masks, so it appears that no one is too concerned.”

The cruise sailed from Aruba earlier this week and will end its excursion in St. Maarten, according to NBC Washington.