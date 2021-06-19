Bidens’ beloved family dog Champ dies at 13

President Joe Biden announced on Twitter that the family’s beloved German Shepard and “sweet, good boy” has passed away.

“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” Pres. Biden said in a statement.

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

Biden said Champ, who was 13 years old, was a comforting presence and was there for the family during difficult times.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion,” Biden said.

Not only was Champ supportive, but his energy was infectious. The statement said in the dog’s younger days, Champ loved playing with Biden’s grandchildren and chasing golf balls.

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us,” the president said.

Biden said he loves his “sweet, good boy” and will miss him dearly.