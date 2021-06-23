Motorcycle-riding couple dies in Blue Ridge Parkway crash in North Carolina

A couple from Georgia died Tuesday evening after a crash near the end of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

At about 5 p.m, authorities received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger van near Milepost 450, according to the National Park Service.

When rangers arrived on the scene, an off-duty firefighter and doctor who happened across the crash were performing CPR on the two individuals who were riding the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, Larry McElroy, 70, and his passenger and wife, Brenda McElroy, 71 years old, both of Williamson, Georgia, later died at the scene.

The two people inside the van did not sustain any injuries in the crash, according to NPS.

Authorities said that McElroy and his wife were traveling southbound in a curve when they crossed into the northbound lane and hit the oncoming van.

An investigation is underway to determine if there are any further, contributing factors.

No additional details are available at this time.