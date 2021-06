Florida officials held a news briefing at 8 a.m. on Friday and provided the latest details on a beachfront condo that partially collapsed in Florida.

This came after the 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing four people and trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal.

159 people are unaccounted for and 10 are hurt, according to NBC News.