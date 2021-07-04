WATCH: Fireworks accidentally set off on beach in Maryland during setup

Fireworks accidentally set off on beach in Maryland during setup

Fireworks accidentally exploded on Sunday as workers prepared for one of two holiday firework displays in Ocean City, Maryland, NBC News reports.

The Ocean City Fire Department said that what was originally called in as a vehicle fire at about 10:30 a.m. turned out to be an accidental fireworks discharge.

Authorities report that employees with the fireworks company sustained minor injuries, but didn’t want to be transported to a hospital. No bystanders were hurt in the incident.

“Prior to the fireworks being offloaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place,” Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers told NBC News. “It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured.”

Ad

According to officials, the city has canceled all Fourth of July firework displays as a result of the explosion.