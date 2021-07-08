‘It’s time’: Heinz launches campaign for equal-sized packs of hot dogs and buns

Heinz is looking to change hot dog history.

If you’ve ever found yourself frustrated with the fact that hot dogs are sold in packs of 10 while hot dog buns are sold in packs of 8, you’re not alone!

That’s why Heinz has started the “Heinz Hot Dog Pact” in an effort to get hot dogs and buns sold in equal-sized packs. More than 14,000 people have signed the petition so far.

“10 Wieners. 10 Buns. It’s time. We’re calling on Big Bun and Big Wiener companies to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch, once and for all. Let’s change hot dog history together,” the company said.

To sign the petition, click here.