Border control in Memphis seize nearly 500 grams of meth hidden inside peanut shells

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Even though we’ve covered stories on narcotics found in breakfast burritos and a Batmobile, finding meth inside individual peanut shells still seems a little bizarre.

But that’s exactly what U.S. Customers and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs) in Memphis found while examining a package titled: “REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN.”

An x-ray of the shipment, which was going from Mexico to East Texas, revealed suspicious anomalies, leading CBPOs to open the package for examination.

Ad

When they opened it, they found bags of peanuts and other food preparation materials, but when they cracked open the peanuts, a white crystal substance, later identified as methamphetamine, was found inside the shells.

Authorities said the total weight of the meth was 489 grams, which they say is about 2,445 doses.

“These days you can get a gram of methamphetamine at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert.

The meth is being held by CBP while awaiting destruction.