Kraft unveils limited edition mac and cheese flavored ice cream

Kraft is celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day in a cool way — literally.

The brand has partnered with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a limited edition mac and cheese flavored ice cream. Yes, you read that right, cheesy ice cream.

The reasoning behind it? The two companies said they wanted to create the perfect mashup of comfort foods.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager Emily Violett said in a press release.

If you’re curious, you can buy it online for $12 a pint.