Kentucky 16-year-old accused of killing mom, sister escapes from juvenile detention

Kentucky authorities said they are searching for a 16-year-old who is accused of killing his mom and sister after he escaped from juvenile detention.

According to Kentucky State Police, Luke Craig escaped around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday and is a threat to public safety.

Craig is accused of killing his mom and sister in Anderson County, Kentucky in September of last year, according to WKYT.

Authorities said as of his current whereabouts, it’s difficult to pinpoint a specific location.

Kentucky State Police described Craig as 5′5″ and around 130 pounds. If you see him, authorities said do not to approach him and you’re aked to contact Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.