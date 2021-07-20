Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for upcoming school year this week

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is set to announce the mask policy for the upcoming school year this week, according to NBC 12.

The current mask mandate, which requires everyone inside Virginia schools to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, is set to expire this week.

According to what the governor told NBC 12, the policy for the upcoming school year will likely align with the CDC’s current guidelines, which suggests unvaccinated students and staff members over the age of two to wear a mask.

The governor also told the NBC affiliate that about 35% of Virginia students who are eligible for the vaccine have not yet gotten it.