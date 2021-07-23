Simone Biles gets her own ‘GOAT’ emoji on Twitter

Simone Biles, affectionately known as the “GOAT” for her unending list of gymnastic accolades, has been honored with her very own emoji on Twitter.
Twitter Sports tweeted on Wednesday, showing that if you use the hashtags, #SimoneBiles or #Simone, you’ll be able to use the gymnast’s personalized emoji.
The emoji is a tiny goat leaping in a red leotard with a gold medal around its neck.
Witness greatness— Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) July 21, 2021
Tweet with greatness#SimoneBiles#Simone pic.twitter.com/M6RKzP3KB6
The goat emoji comes from the customized rhinestone goat heads Simone Biles put on the leotards she often wears at her competitions, a reference to the acronym, “Greatest Of All Time” or “GOAT.”
Simone Biles is the first Olympian and female athlete in history to get her town Twitter emoji. Currently, she owns the most world medals in U.S. history with a whopping 14 medals. Biles is a five-time Olympic medalist, including four golds.
Biles is currently in Tokyo to compete in the 2020 Olmypics.