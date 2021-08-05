WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden on his plan for clean cars and trucks in America

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will be speaking on his vision for a greener future for America.
Specifically, he’ll be talking about the steps his Administration is taking to strengthen American leadership on clean cars and trucks.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden will be speaking on his vision for a greener future for America.
Specifically, he’ll be talking about the steps his Administration is taking to strengthen American leadership on clean cars and trucks.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.