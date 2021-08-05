Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

News

WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden on his plan for clean cars and trucks in America

Scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Joe Biden
In this Aug. 3, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
In this Aug. 3, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will be speaking on his vision for a greener future for America.

Specifically, he’ll be talking about the steps his Administration is taking to strengthen American leadership on clean cars and trucks.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email