WATCH Pres. Biden delivers remarks on July job reports

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Geneva Airport in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Biden is returning to Washington as he wraps up his trip to Europe. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the July job reports at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

According to the Associated Press, American employers added 943,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% in July.

