WATCH Pres. Biden delivers remarks on July job reports

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the July job reports at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
According to the Associated Press, American employers added 943,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% in July.
You can watch him speak here:
