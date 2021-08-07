Virginia sees 1,845 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 704,664 statewide

As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 704,664 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

Across Virginia, 61.2% of the population is vaccinated with at least one dose, while 54.5% of all Virginians are fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Here’s a breakdown of the 1,845 new cases reported on Friday. Don’t see your locality listed? Use the search bar and type in the name of any city or county.

(The daily breakdown of cases by locality and vaccine numbers are not available until noon, Monday through Friday.)

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

Below is a map from VDH as to where cases have been reported (Scroll within the embedded widget on a mobile device to see all the information):

Below are the latest statewide vaccination numbers from VDH (Scroll within the embedded widget on a mobile device to see all the information):