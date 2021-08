JAPAN – We have something you otter see!

Yes, an otter at an aquarium in Japan has learned a new skill and it’s easily enchanting visitors.

Four otters at the Toba Aquarium have learned some cool new tricks, including how to flip a traffic cone.

Fans on the internet said it looks like one of them is about to launch a bazooka, but a very harmless one, of course.

The aquarium staff says they are letting the marine mammal play with a bunch of different things to help with its mental health.