President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program. U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On Friday at 1 p.m., President Joe Biden is slated to speak about the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan.

This comes amid a torrent of criticism as the U.S. struggles with obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to airport pandemonium and cumbersome red tape.

At this time, tens of thousands of people still need to be evacuated ahead of the United States’ Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw its troops from the country.