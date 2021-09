Scene outside of Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, NC, on Sept. 1, 2021.

Authorities are searching for the person who they say shot a student on school property at a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

One student at Mount Tabor High School was hurt during the shooting an all others are safe, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, authorities said they have no confirmed information regarding any other shootings or injuries.