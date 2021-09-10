AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Full Screen 1 / 11 Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Youth athletes attend the Angeles Open Water competition at the Los Angeles beach in La Guaira, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Sept. 2 – Sept. 9, 2021 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Silvia Izquierdo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews A P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.