Attorney cited by police after walking around Texas beach dressed as Michael Myers for Halloween prank

A man who dressed up as Michael Myers and walked along a Texas beach on Monday turned out to be a Galveston attorney pulling a Halloween prank, KSAT reports.

Mark Metzger took to social media to say that this isn’t the first time he’s pulled a prank like this one and that it was all in good fun.

“I’ve been pulling this stuff for a while. Back in Harvey, I surfed in a business suit,” Metzger said. “I bring a string of unicorn floats around the [Galveston] Strand when it floods, so all the kids that are up in the buildings—they can’t go anywhere or do anything—you know it brings them some joy.”

But people didn’t take the joke so lightly and it wasn’t long before photos of Metzger went viral online.

Authorities also received multiple calls from scared community members who said they saw a man walking along the beach during Tropical Storm Nicholas with what appeared to be a bloody knife. Officers soon arrived at the scene to find Metzger dressed in a Michael Myers costume from the horror movie ‘Halloween’ and later confirmed that the knife was fake.

According to KSAT, Metzger was eventually cited for disorderly conduct for his actions that disturbed or upset the “general order” of the public, which is a Class C misdemeanor; however, he said he is still “fuzzy” about what was illegal about his actions.

“Bringing positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor is 100% what I’m about,” he said. “It’s all I’ve been about my entire life.”