Fake cops busted after attempting to pull over detention officer in Texas, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Montgomery County, Texaxs said they’ve arrested two fake cops who attempted to pull over a detention officer.

Deputies said the men flashed red and blue emergency lights and attempted to pull over a vehicle, which unbeknownst to them, was driven by a detention officer with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The detention officer, who did not stop, phoned dispatch and reported the incident.

The detention officer told dispatch he observed the men, who were driving a grey Chevy Caprice, pull over several vehicles near the intersection of Highway 59 and FM 1314. At one point, the pair pulled over two young women in a white pickup truck. The women seemed to realize the traffic stop was suspicious and quickly drove off. The detention officer said the men high-fived one another and laughed.

Deputies from Constable Kenneth Hayden’s Office eventually pulled over and arrested the men.

Gustavo Arana, 28, of Conroe was charged with impersonating a public servant and the unlawful carrying of a weapon. Abel Arana, 33, of Dallas was also charged with impersonating a public servant.