Former Christiansburg police officer sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A former Christiansburg police officer was given a 40-year sentence after pleading guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography.

Court evidence shows that 26-year-old Ethan Michael Havens distributed four images of child pornography on his Twitter account, all of which depicted the sexual exploitation of minor females. Officers say when they questioned Havens he told them he viewed child pornography on his cellphone and exchanged child pornographic images on Twitter.

Authorities also report that they found 38 saved images of child pornography on his phone. According to officials, Havens was employed as a police officer with the Christiansburg Police Department when he committed these crimes.

In Montgomery County Circuit Court, Havens pleaded guilty to the following:

Three counts of distribution of child pornography

Two counts of possession of child pornography

We were told that he was sentenced to three years of active imprisonment with an additional 37 years suspended. In addition, as part of the plea, Havens will have to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he works or resides following imprisonment.

