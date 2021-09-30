Too cute: 4-year-old twins ‘pulled over’ for street racing in Florida

A set of 4-year-old twins were caught red-handed after street racing in Florida Tuesday night.

It was quite an amusing sight for Corporal Carr with the Casselberry Police Department when he spotted Aiden and Declan racing through a local neighborhood in a mini Ferrari and Porsche.

Not long after, the officer “pulled over” the boys, but it was all in good fun. The boys’ mom, Emily Fitzgerald, told News 6 that he even allowed them to test the siren and lights on his patrol vehicle.

Fitzgerald described it as a night the boys will never forget.

“At first they were a little scared because they thought the police officer was pulling them over for going too fast on the sidewalk!” Fitzgerald said.

Ad

Deciding that it was too adorable not to capture, the group eventually set up a photo opp with the officer pulling over the twins in their mini cars.

The twins were happy to show off their hot new rides and enjoyed the time with the officers.