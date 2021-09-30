Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

News

Too cute: 4-year-old twins ‘pulled over’ for street racing in Florida

Their mom says it’s a night the boys will never forget

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Feel Good
Casselberry police officer ‘pulls over’ 4-year-old twins for street racing (Credit: Emily Fitzgerald)
Casselberry police officer ‘pulls over’ 4-year-old twins for street racing (Credit: Emily Fitzgerald) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

A set of 4-year-old twins were caught red-handed after street racing in Florida Tuesday night.

It was quite an amusing sight for Corporal Carr with the Casselberry Police Department when he spotted Aiden and Declan racing through a local neighborhood in a mini Ferrari and Porsche.

Not long after, the officer “pulled over” the boys, but it was all in good fun. The boys’ mom, Emily Fitzgerald, told News 6 that he even allowed them to test the siren and lights on his patrol vehicle.

Fitzgerald described it as a night the boys will never forget.

“At first they were a little scared because they thought the police officer was pulling them over for going too fast on the sidewalk!” Fitzgerald said.

Deciding that it was too adorable not to capture, the group eventually set up a photo opp with the officer pulling over the twins in their mini cars.

The twins were happy to show off their hot new rides and enjoyed the time with the officers.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email