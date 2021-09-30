Virginia Department of Veterans Services appoints first military spouse liaison

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has appointed its first Virginia Military Spouse Liaison.

Kayla LaFond, an active duty military spouse, will fill this newly-created role that helps others like herself across the Commonwealth.

The role will serve as a state liaison to military spouses, conduct outreach and serve as an advocate for Virginia military spouses. LaFond will also work with Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and the VDVS Commissioner to provide legislative and policy recommendations to the state’s lawmakers.

Before taking this role, LaFond served as transition assistance and employment educator at a Virginia Beach military base’s family support center.

“We have dozens of military installations in Virginia and every year thousands of service members establish a home in the Commonwealth,” said Commissioner of VDVS John Maxwell. “It is vitally important that we do everything possible to welcome the spouses of service members and guide them to pathways towards rewarding employment in Virginia.”