Texas toddler who disappeared from home while playing with dog found alive, sheriff confirms

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – A 3-year-old boy who had been missing in Texas since Wednesday afternoon as been found alive, NBC reports.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell told NBC News that Christopher Ramírez was found at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday after a “citizen called in after hearing some noise.”

“It looks like little boy was just lost in the woods,” Sowell said, adding that he was found almost 5 miles from his home in Plantersville.

The boy and his mother, Araceli Núñez, have already been reunited. While Christopher seemed “in good shape,” the boy was taken to a children’s hospital out of precaution, Sowell said.

More than 150 law enforcement officials from several agencies as well as search organizations and volunteers had been searching for Christopher since Wednesday.

The search party inspected several water tanks and reservoirs in the area. They also conducted ground searches with K-9 units and surveyed the area with drones and helicopters. Officials also reviewed surveillance footage from nearby homes.

Search operations reached a standstill on Friday afternoon as authorities waited for any tips through 911 calls or through their dispatch center.

Christopher initially disappeared while his mother and another family member were unloading groceries from their car at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday The boy was playing with his dog outside the home and chased it out of sight of the adults, the family said.

While the dog came back to the house, the boy did not.