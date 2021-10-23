2-year-old boy spreads kindness to garbage man in Kentucky

A Kentucky toddler is showing that a simple act of kindness can go a long way even when it comes to people you don't know.

A Kentucky toddler is showing that a simple act of kindness can go a long way even when it comes to people you don't know.

A Kentucky toddler is showing that a simple act of kindness can go a long way even when it comes to people you don’t know.

Isaac’s favorite time of the week is when he hears the sounds of the garbage truck pulling up.

His love started after he, his mom and dad moved into their new home back in September.

When Issac noticed the truck he quickly pulled his mom outside and started to wave. That’s when he caught the eye of the man behind the wheel.

“I was having a bad day and I come pulling into this little court, and happened to look over, and the kid was out here smiling and waving,” said Patrick Gullion, with Hometown Hauling. “And he kind of cheered me up, kind of made my day.”

The next day Gullion and his son went to Walmart to pick up a toy garbage truck for Issac.

It was his way of saying “thank you.”