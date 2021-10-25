Partly Cloudy icon
EXPLAINER: Just what are ‘The Facebook Papers,’ anyway?

Associated Press

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook says it has struck a deal with a group of French publishers to pay for links to their news stories shared by the social network's users. The company said Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 that it inked the licensing agreement with the Alliance de la Presse dInformation Generale, which represents 300 French publishers, to improve the quality of online information for Internet users and publishers on Facebook. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Journalists from a variety of newsrooms worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen. Haugen is the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower.

The papers are redacted versions of disclosures that Haugen has made over several months to the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging Facebook was prioritizing profits over safety and hiding its research from investors and the public.

These complaints cover topics including how its platforms might harm children and its alleged role in inciting political violence.

