Texas attorney wears Michael Myers costume to court because judge ‘triple dog-dared’ him

Lawyer Mark Metzger dressed as Michael Myers in court on the Friday before Halloween.

When a judge triple dog dared a Texas attorney to wear a Michael Myers costume to court, the attorney thought one thing: challenge accepted.

Needless to say, Mark Metzger isn’t one to back down when presented with a challenge. That’s why he appeared in court on Friday dressed as Michael Myers, a notorious fictional character featured in the “Halloween” series of slasher films.

That day, Metzger represented four clients in the Halloween get-up. The clients were in court on multiple charges such as driving while intoxicated, assault with bodily injury and evading law enforcement, KPRC 2 reports.

Triple dog dared to wear a costume to court? Challenge accepted, Judge. But which one? So many accessories to choose from… #decisionsdecisions #theislandattorney #michaelmyersonthebeach Posted by Mark A. Metzger III on Friday, October 29, 2021

Metzger told KPRC 2 that his clients weren’t upset with his actions.

“My clients all loved it,” Metzger said. “Today, hearings weren’t serious in nature. Most cases were being dismissed or otherwise reset to a later date so the ‘temperature’ of the courtrooms and my clients were lighthearted so a little fun doesn’t hurt anything. Obviously had today been a serious trial matter or a motions setting I’d have been dressed professionally.”

Lawyer Mark Metzger dressed as Michael Myers in court on the Friday before Halloween (Image courtesy of Mark Metzger)

He added that he and his colleagues typically dress up for holidays.

“Usually the Friday before Halloween, Christmas, July 4th etc or any other holiday that merits dressing up, myself and a few other festive colleagues make light of the situation,” he said.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Metzger has tried to get a laugh from people with his eccentric antics. In September, he gained national attention after he walked along a Texas beach dressed up as Michael Myers for a Halloween prank.

Authorities said they received multiple calls that day from scared community members who said they saw a man walking along the beach during Tropical Storm Nicholas with what appeared to be a bloody knife. In the end, he was cited for disorderly conduct for his actions that disturbed or upset the “general order” of the public, which is a Class C misdemeanor; however, he said he is still “fuzzy” about what was illegal about his actions.