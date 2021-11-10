73º
WATCH: Pres. Biden speaks about infrastructure bill

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Leaders of the world's biggest economies made a compromise commitment Sunday to reach carbon neutrality "by or around mid-century" as they wrapped up a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (Andrew Medichini,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.

He spoke about how the deal aims to upgrade our nation’s ports and strengthen supply chains to prevent disruptions.

You can watch here:

