WATCH: Pres. Biden speaks about infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden delivered remarks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.
He spoke about how the deal aims to upgrade our nation’s ports and strengthen supply chains to prevent disruptions.
You can watch here:
President Joe Biden delivered remarks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.
He spoke about how the deal aims to upgrade our nation’s ports and strengthen supply chains to prevent disruptions.
You can watch here:
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.