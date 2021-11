This year marks the 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony to honor those who have served and who are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces

The ceremony will take place in Richmond at the Heilman Amphitheater.

It’s scheduled to last an hour and begin at 11 a.m.