Crash closes both directions of Alt VA-57 in Henry County

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Both directions of ALT VA-57 in Henry County are closed due to a crash, according to VDOT.

Authorities said that the accident happened near The Great Road.

