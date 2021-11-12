Crash closes both directions of Alt VA-57 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Both directions of ALT VA-57 in Henry County are closed due to a crash, according to VDOT.
Authorities said that the accident happened near The Great Road.
Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.
