Accidental gun discharge at Atlanta airport causes panic, but officials say there is not an active shooter

ATLANTA – An accidental gun discharge at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sent travelers into a panic and halted departures on Saturday.

The Atlanta Airport took to Twitter to inform the public that it was indeed an accidental discharge and there there was not an active shooter present.

There is not an active shooter. There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 20, 2021

At about 3:30 p.m., authorities gave an “all-clear” and said there were no injuries or any threat to passengers or employees. Since then, normal operations have resumed.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.