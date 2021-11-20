39º
Accidental gun discharge at Atlanta airport causes panic, but officials say there is not an active shooter

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ATLANTA – An accidental gun discharge at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sent travelers into a panic and halted departures on Saturday.

The Atlanta Airport took to Twitter to inform the public that it was indeed an accidental discharge and there there was not an active shooter present.

At about 3:30 p.m., authorities gave an “all-clear” and said there were no injuries or any threat to passengers or employees. Since then, normal operations have resumed.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

